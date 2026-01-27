Rep. Burchett Promises to 'Raise Hell' About Federal Spending

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE), has promised to "start turning some stones over" and "raise hell" as he works to take the wraps off wasteful spending by Congress.

"We'll make a lot of people uncomfortable when you start talking about a trillion dollars in duplication and waste," Burchett told conservative media commentator Benny Johnson in a video posted on X.

Burchett said he is dealing with a lot of frustration as he leads the DOGE subcommittee working on cutting wasteful spending.

"We as elected officials don't have the guts and the wherewithal," he said.

"And that's very unfortunate, and I'm frustrated like you, but I'm just gonna raise hell about it."

Burchett added he continues to run into the broken fixture known as Congress is tired of it.

"I'm not going through our conference anymore," he added. "I'm gonna go straight to the public, because that's what this social media is about.

"That's the one thing they can't control yet."

Burchett is troubled by how much money congressional representatives want to spend, he believes, unnecessarily.

"I said, y'all are gonna throw your shoulders out by patting yourselves on the back for all the garbage that we loaded up these bills with," he said.

Americans would be ashamed of the continued excessive spending, according to Burchett.

"If you saw some of the gutless funding that's in some of these bills, the transgender stuff that's still in there, the other stuff that we allowed to be in there for no other reason than we don't have the guts to call it out," he said.

Some other unnamed members of Congress will be put on notice, he said.

"If you're tired of fighting, you need to get your a** home and sit on the couch and let somebody else do it," he said.

When he was named to the subcommittee leadership role in early January, Burchett promised to take a hard line on waste, fraud, and abuse.

"The American people are fed up with wasteful spending and fraud in the federal government," Burchett said in a release.

"Under my leadership, I will eliminate reckless spending, slash unnecessary bureaucratic red tape, and investigate the rampant fraud and abuse in government."