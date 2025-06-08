WATCH TV LIVE

Musk's Exit Does Not Halt DOGE Hiring Spree

Sunday, 08 June 2025 09:10 PM EDT

Despite Elon Musk's departure from the White House, the Department of Government Efficiency is keeping on and is currently on a hiring spree, Wired reported Friday.

The tech magazine reported that the commissioned agency, which has replaced the U.S. Digital Service, is hiring "technologists who have previously worked for the government."

Currently, DOGE is hiring in "development, operations," and "software" on a two-year term with pay ranging from "$120,000 and $195,000 per year."

Wired obtained an email to DOGE candidates, which read that successful applicants may work on projects like "leveraging AI to improve medical services for veterans," "streamlining federal aid applications from Americans who experience natural disasters," and "improving the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)."

The news comes as many members of the original DOGE team are reportedly being onboarded into full-time government employees. 

Sunday, 08 June 2025 09:10 PM
