Musk Eyes Social Security, Entitlements for Cuts Amid Widespread Fraud

Elon Musk is targeting Social Security as among the federal benefit programs rife with fraud, suggesting they will be a primary target in his crusade to reduce government spending.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who is advising President Donald Trump, suggested $500 billion to $700 billion in waste needed to be cut.

"Most of the federal spending is entitlements," Musk said in a televised interview. "That's the big one to eliminate."

The comments could rattle politicians on both sides of the aisle as Musk works to downsize the federal government, especially as he already faces blowback for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programs.

Musk's estimate for the level of fraud in entitlements far outpaces figures from watchdogs like Social Security's inspector general, who previously said there was $71.8 billion in improper payments from fiscal years 2015 through 2022. That is less than 1% of benefits paid out during that time period.

Musk also said there were "20 million people who are definitely dead marked as alive in the Social Security database." The leader of the agency has cast doubt on claims about widespread payments to dead people.

"These individuals are not necessarily receiving benefits," said Lee Dudek, Social Security's acting commissioner.

Trump has promised to defend Social Security from cuts, but Musk has described it as "the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time," and the administration is shutting down some of the agency's offices.

Musk said Monday that federal entitlements are "a mechanism by which the Democrats attract and retain illegal immigrants by essentially paying them to come here and then turning them into voters." The allegation echoed the "great replacement" theory, which claims politicians are trying to expand their power by reshaping the country's racial demographics.

During the White House interview with Larry Kudlow, who served as an economic adviser to Trump during his first term, Musk seemed to acknowledge the unusual nature of his role in the administration.

"Frankly, I can't believe I'm here doing this," Musk said. "It's kind of bizarre."

Musk is the world's richest person and still runs his private enterprises as he advises the president on ways to overhaul the federal government.

He also thanked Trump for his confidence, saying, "Without the president's support, we couldn't make any progress here."

Trump has publicly backed Musk and given him extraordinary influence over the federal government. However, the Republican president has indicated a shift in approach, saying that Musk's team would use a "scalpel" rather than a "hatchet."

Musk has not often spoken publicly since joining the administration, preferring instead to present a stream of consciousness on X, his social media platform. Musk accused Democrats of attacking Tesla dealerships Monday; bragged about X being "the top source for news on Earth;" and accused Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a former fighter pilot and astronaut, of being a traitor for visiting Ukraine over the weekend.

Musk's sitdown with Kudlow was his third interview since joining Trump's administration, and he has not strayed from his ideological safe space. He previously sat down with Joe Rogan, a podcaster who endorsed Trump last year.

Republicans have spent decades trying to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, and many have cheered Musk's work.

"The American people are sick of the swamp. They're sick of waste, fraud and abuse," said Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who leads the National Republican Congressional Committee. "For the first time ever, we finally have the tools to affect it. So I think the voters are going to reward us."

But there are signs of backlash and skepticism. Some Republicans have even boasted of blocking budget cuts.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., issued a statement saying three federal offices in his state — the National Weather Center in Norman, the Social Security Administration Office in Lawton and the Indian Health Services Office in Oklahoma City — would stay open.

"I am thrilled to announce that common sense has prevailed," he said.

Cole added that "all three of these places provide vital and valuable services to Oklahomans and I am so proud to have advocated for them."

About half of Americans said it is "a bad thing" that Trump has given Musk a prominent role in his administration, according to a mid-February CNN/SSRS poll. Only a third saw it as "a good thing."

Another mid-February survey by The Washington Post and Ipsos found that Americans were divided on whether Musk is mainly cutting wasteful spending or necessary programs, with about a third falling into each camp. Another quarter said they were not sure.