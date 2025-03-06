CDC to Laid-Off Employees: 'Return to Duty'

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reached out to nearly 200 employees who were let go two weeks ago to inform them they are cleared to return to work, The Associated Press reported.

Current and former CDC employees told the outlet that emails went out on Tuesday to about 180 probationary CDC employees who received termination notices last month.

The message, which was obtained by the AP, was sent with a subject line that said, "Read this e-mail immediately."

It stated that "after further review and consideration," the termination notice issued on Feb. 15 has been rescinded, and the employee is authorized to return to work on Wednesday.

"You should return to duty under your previous work schedule," the email said. "We apologize for any disruption that this may have caused."

It was unclear how many people who received the emails returned to work as directed.

The CDC was notified by the Trump administration last month that nearly 1,300 of its probationary employees would be laid off, but ultimately, only around 700 to 750 were dismissed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., celebrated the CDC reinstatements but said that more must be done.

"Today's announcement is a welcome relief, but until all fired CDC employees are restored, our country's public health and national security will continue to be at risk," Warnock said. "The CDC works to ensure our food and water are safe, our brave service members stay healthy when serving abroad, and top researchers have the resources they need to combat heart disease, maternal mortality, cancer, and diabetes."

While federal health officials have not confirmed the total number of terminated employees, the actual number cut from the nation's top public health agency is likely around 550, now that 180 have been told to return, according to the AP.

Following cuts triggered by the Department of Government Efficiency's recommendations, the CDC is just one of many federal agencies now trying to call back workers soon after they were pushed out. Similar efforts have reportedly been made to rehire employees responsible for medical device oversight, food safety, bird flu response, nuclear weapons and national parks.

Headquartered in Atlanta, the CDC is tasked with protecting Americans from disease outbreaks and other public health threats. Prior to the mass layoffs, the agency had approximately 13,000 employees.