WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doge | air traffic control | transportation | faa | audit | airline | safety

DOGE to Visit FAA Air Traffic Control Command Center Monday

Sunday, 16 February 2025 09:50 PM EST

Personnel from Elon Musk's government downsizing team called DOGE will visit the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control command center in Virginia on Monday, as the Trump administration looks to reform the system.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy disclosed the plan in a social media post on Sunday, saying the DOGE team will "get a firsthand look at the current system, learn what air traffic controllers like and dislike about their current tools, and envision how we can make a new, better, modern and safer system."

The Trump administration, earlier this month, reversed course and said it would not allow air traffic controllers to take part in a government incentive program to quit.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Personnel from Elon Musk's government downsizing team called DOGE will visit the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control command center in Virginia on Monday, as the Trump administration looks to reform the system.
doge, air traffic control, transportation, faa, audit, airline, safety
112
2025-50-16
Sunday, 16 February 2025 09:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved