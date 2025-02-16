DOGE to Visit FAA Air Traffic Control Command Center Monday

Personnel from Elon Musk's government downsizing team called DOGE will visit the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control command center in Virginia on Monday, as the Trump administration looks to reform the system.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy disclosed the plan in a social media post on Sunday, saying the DOGE team will "get a firsthand look at the current system, learn what air traffic controllers like and dislike about their current tools, and envision how we can make a new, better, modern and safer system."

The Trump administration, earlier this month, reversed course and said it would not allow air traffic controllers to take part in a government incentive program to quit.