Arrests Made as Rowdy Fans Celebrate Dodgers Title

Thursday, 31 October 2024 09:32 AM EDT

Rowdy crowds took to the streets in Los Angeles after the Dodgers won the World Series, setting a bus on fire, breaking into stores and setting off firecrackers. A dozen arrests were reported by police early Thursday.

Video showed some people throwing objects at police in Los Angeles as sirens blared and officers told them to leave the area after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in Game 5 in New York.

There were some "unruly, and at times violent and hostile celebrations," with several acts of vandalism, including the burning of a Metropolitan Transit Authority bus, Los Angeles police spokesperson Officer Drake Madison said in an email. Arrests were on charges such as failure to disperse, receiving stolen property or commercial burglary, Madison said.

There were also several instances of street takeovers downtown and police used less-lethal munitions to control several hostile and violent crowds, Madison said. In the coming days, detectives will attempt to identify those responsible for crimes, he said.

Other video showed revelers standing on top of a bus waving a Dodgers banner and other people leaving a boarded-up store with sneakers. It wasn’t known if anyone was hurt.

An email was sent to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority.

The Dodgers plan to commemorate their World Series championship on Friday with a downtown parade followed by a celebration at Dodger Stadium. The team said Wednesday that because of logistics, traffic and timing, fans won’t be able to attend both events.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


