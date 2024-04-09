'Chasing Trump' Exposes Prosecutors' Backgrounds

Allies of Donald Trump will unveil an online documentary two days after jury selection starts Monday in the former president's New York City criminal trial involving charges of falsifying business documents.

The producers of "Chasing Trump" say the film investigates the backgrounds of the prosecutors behind each of the former president's four criminal trials, and that it shows how the prosecutors are weaponizing their positions in their attacks against him, according to a release to Newsmax about the project.

The documentary will launch on April 17 for free viewing on the conservative website American Greatness and on several streaming platforms, such as X, YouTube, and Rumble.

"'Chasing Trump' is an important documentary that exposes the leftwing prosecutors weaponizing the government to target my father," Trump's oldest son, Donald Jr., commented in a release to Newsmax about the production.

"It's the first documentary to do a deep dive into the backgrounds of the prosecutors behind the four cases against him and is a must-watch for anyone who cares about preserving the rule of law and protecting our constitutional rights."

Next week's trial, the first of Trump's criminal case to hit the courts, involves allegations that he falsified business records to hide payments made to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The former president and presumptive 2024 GOP nominee has denied all 34 counts involved, as well as having an affair with Daniels.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the prosecution, is targeted in "Chasing Trump," as are Fulton County (Georgia) District Attorney Fani Willis, Special Counsel Jack Smith, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"Four corrupt, politically motivated prosecutors. One target: Donald Trump," states a documentary trailer, posted on X by Republican strategist Andrew Surabian. "They say they're upholding the law, but a close examination reveals politics of the worst kind meant to influence the 2024 election."

Willis has brought election fraud charges against Trump in Georgia, and Smith is leading the classified documents case against Trump in Florida.

James won a $454 million civil settlement earlier this year against Trump on a complaint that he fraudulently inflated his net worth.

Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over the business records case next week in Manhattan, has imposed a gag order, which keeps Trump from arguing that he has been made subject to a witch hunt.

"Chasing Trump" is the first video in a series being produced by American Greatness.

Curt Mercadante, the managing editor of American Greatness, said the video will shock those believing the legal system is free from partisan actions, while Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, commented that "[t]hese four prosecutions against President Trump are nothing more than partisan political activism masquerading as the rule of law."

"'Chasing Trump' exposes the leftwing prosecutors behind these cases as nothing more than puppets for Joe Biden and his political machine," Davis said.