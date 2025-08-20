WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: doctors | patients | medical misinformation | medicine | physicians | healthcare

Survey: Doctors Say Misinformation Swaying Patients

By    |   Wednesday, 20 August 2025 11:49 AM EDT

A new survey from The Physicians Foundation said doctors are facing more patients influenced by medical falsehoods.

The survey found 61% of doctors said they encountered patients influenced by misinformation or disinformation a moderate amount or a great deal over the past year.

Nearly nine in 10 (86%) physicians felt that the incidence of medical misinformation and/or disinformation has increased compared to five years ago, with 50% saying it has increased significantly.

The survey found 57% of doctors believed medical misinformation affected their ability to provide quality care for their patients. Rural physicians were more likely than others to report no confidence in their patients knowing how to access evidence-based health information online, according to the survey.

Dr. Gary Price, president of The Physicians Foundation and a plastic surgeon, said to NBC News that encountering misinformation can be frustrating and demoralizing to doctors. He was concerned it could lead to more burnout in the profession.

"It cuts to the core of what motivates most physicians and that's a desire to help people in the most fundamental of ways," Price said. "And in a way, it's a repudiation of all the different things that lead people to practice medicine."

Price, a plastic surgeon, told NBC News that public health officials have a duty to be accurate.

"Public health officials, elected or not, have a fundamental obligation to make sure that the public gets information that's accurate and that can be trusted and … to continue to ensure that the entire system can be trusted," Price said.

The online survey of 1,002 physicians was conducted in May.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A new survey from The Physicians Foundation said doctors are facing more patients influenced by medical falsehoods.
doctors, patients, medical misinformation, medicine, physicians, healthcare
265
2025-49-20
Wednesday, 20 August 2025 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved