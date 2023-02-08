Hunter Biden Lawyer Urges at Least 14 to Preserve Docs

The attorney for Hunter Biden on Wednesday sent letters to more than a dozen people requesting that they preserve a variety of documents that may be relevant to future litigation, possibly signaling that the president's embattled son is taking a more aggressive tack now with longtime critics.

Abbe Lowell, who was hired by Biden's team recently, has distributed letters to at least 14 people, many of whom were involved in disseminating data they say came from a laptop that Biden dropped off at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019 and never retrieved.

Hunter, President Joe Biden's son, has been under scrutiny from critics who allege he has long peddled access to his famous dad with foreign entities for financial gain.

The new legal letter comes several days after his lawyers requested law enforcement officials begin investigations into the dissemination of his personal data.

Among those who are said to have been sent letters: repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, and allies of former President Donald Trump including Rudy Giuliani, Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone.

A copy of one letter, provided to The Washington Post, says parties must retain all records and documents — hard copies and electronic ones, too — related to Biden or any other member of his family dating from January 2008.

"Once you have identified such materials, please put an immediate hold on them, as it may be necessary to produce this material in litigation," the letter is said to read.