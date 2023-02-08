×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: docs | hunter biden | abbe lowell | preserve

Hunter Biden Lawyer Urges at Least 14 to Preserve Docs

Hunter Biden Lawyer Urges at Least 14 to Preserve Docs
(AP)

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 07:12 PM EST

The attorney for Hunter Biden on Wednesday sent letters to more than a dozen people requesting that they preserve a variety of documents that may be relevant to future litigation, possibly signaling that the president's embattled son is taking a more aggressive tack now with longtime critics.

Abbe Lowell, who was hired by Biden's team recently, has distributed letters to at least 14 people, many of whom were involved in disseminating data they say came from a laptop that Biden dropped off at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019 and never retrieved.

Hunter, President Joe Biden's son, has been under scrutiny from critics who allege he has long peddled access to his famous dad with foreign entities for financial gain.

The new legal letter comes several days after his lawyers requested law enforcement officials begin investigations into the dissemination of his personal data.

Among those who are said to have been sent letters: repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, and allies of former President Donald Trump including Rudy Giuliani, Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone.

A copy of one letter, provided to The Washington Post, says parties must retain all records and documents — hard copies and electronic ones, too — related to Biden or any other member of his family dating from January 2008.

"Once you have identified such materials, please put an immediate hold on them, as it may be necessary to produce this material in litigation," the letter is said to read.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The attorney for Hunter Biden on Wednesday sent letters to more than a dozen people requesting that they preserve a variety of documents that may be relevant to future litigation, possibly signaling that the president's embattled son is taking a more aggressive tack now ...
docs, hunter biden, abbe lowell, preserve
247
2023-12-08
Wednesday, 08 February 2023 07:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved