Capitol Police Declare Bomb Threat at DNC a Hoax

A flurry of activity in and around the Democratic National Committee headquarters sent dozens of people rushing for cover early this afternoon in the vicinity of the building in Washington, D.C.

A DNC spokesperson said in a statement made available to Newsmax that "this afternoon, there was a bomb threat to DNC HQ that was determined to not be credible by the U.S. Capitol Police."

Following the initial safety declaration, investigators were still checking everything possible at the DNC. "Out of an abundance of caution, Capitol Police is conducting an interior sweep of the building," according to the DNC statement.

The spokesperson added, "As DNC Chair Ken Martin has said, political violence in every form has no place in our country. We are grateful to the U.S. Capitol Police and DNC building security for responding quickly and professionally."