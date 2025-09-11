WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dnc | dc | bomb threat | hoax

Capitol Police Declare Bomb Threat at DNC a Hoax

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 02:44 PM EDT

A flurry of activity in and around the Democratic National Committee headquarters sent dozens of people rushing for cover early this afternoon in the vicinity of the building in Washington, D.C.

A DNC spokesperson said in a statement made available to Newsmax that "this afternoon, there was a bomb threat to DNC HQ that was determined to not be credible by the U.S. Capitol Police."

Following the initial safety declaration, investigators were still checking everything possible at the DNC. "Out of an abundance of caution, Capitol Police is conducting an interior sweep of the building," according to the DNC statement.

The spokesperson added, "As DNC Chair Ken Martin has said, political violence in every form has no place in our country. We are grateful to the U.S. Capitol Police and DNC building security for responding quickly and professionally."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A flurry of activity in and around the Democratic National Committee headquarters (DNC) sent dozens of people rushing for cover early this afternoon in the vicinity of the building in Washington, D.C.
dnc, dc, bomb threat, hoax
138
2025-44-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved