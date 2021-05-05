Bill Gates Shifted $1.8 Billion in Stock to Melinda on Day of Divorce News

Bill Gates' investment firm Cascade Investment transferred $1.8 Billion in stock when the couple announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. Cascade, started by Bill Gates, moved 14 million shares of Canadian National Railway to Melinda on Monday, according to the New York Post. The firm also transferred 2.9 million shares of AutoNation, a Ft. Lauderdale-based company that sells cars, the same day.

According to Wednesday stock prices, the estimated assets transferred of the Canadian National Railway holdings are worth $1.5 billion, while the AutoNation holdings are worth around $300 million. This is one of the first indications of how one of the world's wealthiest couples will divide their assets.

The couple requested for divorce on Monday in King County Superior Court in Washington state pointed out that they do not have a prenuptial agreement but do have a signed separation contract, the terms of which have not been publicly disclosed.

Cascade reportedly manages $30 billion of the Microsoft co-founders $130 billion in total assets. Another asset that could be brought into the public light is 422 square miles of farmland spanning more than a dozen states.