They ditched Disney World in droves.

The monstrous Hurricane Dorian's threatened arrival turned Disney World in Orlando, Florida, into a ghost town earlier this week, pictures of the eerily empty amusement park show.

The normally busy theme park was forced to close in advance of a possible hurricane hit — and the U.K.-based Mirror posted pictures of virtual emptiness at iconic draws like Cinderella Castle.

The park has since reopened after the deadly storm bypassed Florida on a track that took it up the coast toward Georgia and the Carolinas.

About 50,000 people usually visit Disney World every day, the Mirror noted.