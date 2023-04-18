×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: disney | self-governance | ron desantis | chris christie | business

Christie Bashes DeSantis on Disney: Not a 'Conservative' Move

Tuesday, 18 April 2023 05:26 PM EDT

Former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie joined former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in criticizing a fellow Republican, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, over his feud with the Walt Disney Co.

DeSantis, a likely presidential candidate, fired new salvos this week in his ongoing bid to win more state oversight over Disney's operations in Florida after the entertainment conglomerate criticized his Parental Rights in Education Act.

"I'm a conservative, and I believe as a conservative, the job of government is," Christie told Semafor, "to stay out of the business of business."

"I don't think Ron DeSantis is a conservative based on his actions toward Disney," added Christie, who is also said to be considering a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump, who could be DeSantis' top rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has called the Florida governor's war with Disney a "political stunt" and suggested it could backfire on the party.

DeSantis on Monday said the state's Republican-led legislature would take steps to nullify Disney's effort to circumvent his oversight of Walt Disney World by revoking a development agreement the company struck with outgoing members of a state board.

The bad blood between DeSantis and one of Florida's largest employers began in March 2022, when Disney's then-Chief Executive Bob Chapek spoke out against a bill limiting discussion of sexuality and "gender identity" in elementary schools.

DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have been working to eliminate the virtual autonomy the company has enjoyed over the Disney World resort and amusement parks for more than 50 years, saying that constitutes an "unfair advantage." Disney employs some 75,000 people in the state.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie joined former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in criticizing a fellow Republican, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, over his feud with the Walt Disney Co.
disney, self-governance, ron desantis, chris christie, business
274
2023-26-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved