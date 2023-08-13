Disney+, Hulu Raise Prices as Boycott Grows

Disney is facing falling profits and economic difficulties as it has sought to embrace the woke agenda.

Last week Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger’s announced dramatic increases for its online streaming subscription services Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney+ subscribers will see their monthly bill grow by $3 to almost $14 monthly – close to a staggering 27% increase.

Similarly Hulu, Disney’s virtual pay TV service, will grow by $3 to $18 a month — representing a 20% hike.

The increase makes Hulu the most expensive for services providing the most basic streaming TV services.

Hulu has long been criticized for offering a long roster of leftwing news and entertainment channels while banning many conservative ones.

Disney has seen its business suffer as it entered into a series of cultural battles across the nation, including officially opposing Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis efforts that banned talking about sexual issues to public school children in the third grade or younger.

Since then Disney’s business profits have disappeared, with the company posting a net loss of $460 million in the most recent quarter. Last year the company had a profit of over $1.4 billion for the same quarter.

Customers are clearly turning off Disney+ and Hulu. Disney+ lost about 600,000 subscribers over the past two quarters alone.

Iger has vowed to cut over 7,000 jobs at Disney to bring the company back into profitability.

Despite the losses Disney appears intent on embracing the woke agenda that have defined the company in recent years.

This summer Disney showcased Seann Altman, a gender fluid social media influencer to serve a spokesperson for the Disney Style TikTok account.

The transgender Altman, described as the new “Dylan Mulvaney,” wore his “Minnie Mouse-inspired look,” according to the Daily Mail.

Now both Disney and Hulu are facing a boycott similar to the one that Bud Light has faced, the Daily Mail reported. The boycott has cost Bud Light’s parent company $27 billion in stock market value.

“Disney thinks parents and children are really dumb, and as evil as they are,' Christian Twitter personality Linda Marie Lovison was quoted by the Mail.

'PARENTS - Cut out all Disney from your family's life,' Lovison said.

Earlier this year Hulu released a woke six-part series called “The 1619 Project,” a program that uses Critical Race Theory to question the basis of American democracy.

The Daily Mail reported that former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the series was a “propaganda campaign on race.”

The Disney CEO acknowledged that the price hikes are intended to steer consumers toward cheaper ad-supported versions of these services, whose subscription prices are not changing. The advertising market for streaming is “picking up,” he said, noting that it’s healthier than traditional TV ads. “We’re obviously trying with our pricing strategy to migrate more subs to the advertising supported tier.”

Iger didn’t provide details about the password-sharing crackdown beyond saying that Disney could reap some benefits in 2024, although he added that the work “might not be completed” that year and that Disney couldn’t predict how many password sharers would switch to paid subscriptions.

Some analysts doubted whether price hikes and getting tough on password sharers can do much to lead Disney back to sustainable growth. Paul Verna, an analyst with Insider Intelligence, said in a note that the company’s moves aren’t likely to calm investors “anxious for clarity on the company’s strategy for its streaming services and TV networks.”

While a narrowing in Disney’s streaming losses is heartening, he argued, the improvements owed more to dramatic cost-cutting than organic growth, suggesting that Iger still doesn’t have a plan for putting Disney on a sound footing.

Disney is in the middle of a “ strategic reorganization ″ that includes cutting about 7,000 jobs to help save $5.5 billion across the company.

Iger, who returned in November to take over the CEO post from Bob Chapek, has worked over the past several months to turn around Disney’s streaming business while making sure that the financial might of its theme parks doesn’t waver.

Disney’s theme parks are widely viewed by industry experts as a critical component of the Burbank, California-based company’s business. To that end, Iger has prioritized reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand. Shortly after Iger’s return, changes rolled out at U.S. parks.

He’s also had to contend with trying to protect Disney World’s theme park district from a takeover by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Disney sued DeSantis in late April, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “ Don’t Say Gay.” This month a group of mostly Republican former high-level government officials called the Florida governor’s takeover of Disney World’s governing district “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.”

Disney announced last month that Iger will remain as CEO of The Walt Disney Co. through the end of 2026, agreeing to a two-year contract extension that will give the entertainment and theme park company some breathing room to find his successor.

On Tuesday, Disney-owned ESPN announced that it struck a lucrative deal to rebrand an existing sports-betting app owned by Penn Entertainment as ESPN Bet. Penn Entertainment is paying $1.5 billion plus other considerations for exclusive rights to the ESPN name and will continue to own and operate the betting app.