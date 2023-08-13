Disney+, Hulu Raise Prices as Boycott Grows

Disney is facing falling profits and economic difficulties as it has sought to embrace the woke agenda.

Last week Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger announced dramatic increases for its online streaming subscription services Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney+ subscribers will see their monthly bill grow by $3 to almost $14 monthly – close to a staggering 27% increase.

Similarly Hulu, Disney's virtual pay TV service, will grow by $3 to $18 a month — representing a 20% hike.

The increase makes Hulu the most expensive for services providing the most basic streaming TV services.

Hulu has long been criticized for offering a long roster of left-wing news and entertainment channels while banning many conservative ones.

Disney has seen its business suffer as it entered into a series of cultural battles across the nation, including officially opposing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts that banned talking about sexual issues to public school children in the third grade or younger.

Since then Disney's business profits have disappeared, with the company posting a net loss of $460 million in the most recent quarter. Last year the company had a profit of over $1.4 billion for the same quarter.

Customers are clearly turning off Disney+ and Hulu. Disney+ lost about 600,000 subscribers over the past two quarters alone.

Iger has vowed to cut over 7,000 jobs at Disney to bring the company back into profitability.

Despite the losses Disney appears intent on embracing the woke agenda that has defined the company in recent years.

This summer, Disney showcased Seann Altman, a gender fluid social media influencer, as a spokesperson for the Disney Style TikTok account.

The transgender Altman, described as the new Dylan Mulvaney, wore his "Minnie Mouse-inspired look," according to the Daily Mail.

Now both Disney and Hulu are facing a boycott similar to the one that Bud Light has faced, the Daily Mail reported. The boycott has cost Bud Light's parent company $27 billion in stock market value.

"Disney thinks parents and children are really dumb, and as evil as they are," Christian Twitter personality Linda Marie Lovison was quoted by the Mail.

"PARENTS – Cut out all Disney from your family's life," Lovison said.

Earlier this year Hulu released a woke six-part series called "The 1619 Project," a program that uses critical race theory to question the basis of American democracy.

The Daily Mail also reported that former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the series was a "propaganda campaign on race."