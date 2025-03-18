'GMA3' to Remain on Air Amid ABC News Layoffs

ABC News will be keeping "GMA3," the third hour of its flagship morning show "Good Morning America," despite massive layoffs by parent company Disney, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Almin Karamehmedovic, who took over the reins as ABC News president last summer, is said to have scheduled an all-hands meeting later Tuesday to discuss the recent changes in light of the massive layoffs that occurred at the network earlier in March. Catherine McKenzie, the executive producer of "GMA3" was one of those dismissed, leaving the staff of "Good Morning America" to run the afternoon spinoff.

Roughly 200 employees, or 6% of staff, were fired in the layoffs that went through ABC News and Disney Entertainment Networks. The firings have rattled the remaining employees with speculation that more cuts will be made.

"ABC News has no intention of doing away with 'GMA3,'" a source with knowledge of the discussion told the outlet.

GMA3 first in aired in 2018 with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines hosting the early episodes. Later, the show was co-hosted by T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach prior to being pulled off the air following an extramarital affair. DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim currently host the program.

Simone Swink, the executive producer of "Good Morning America," was assigned to shepherd all "GMA" branding content across the various programming hours.