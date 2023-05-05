×
ABC Edits Kids' Show After 'Fat-Shaming' Complaints

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 10:01 PM EDT

ABC and BBC Studios have agreed to edit an episode of the Australian kids' show "Bluey" after parents complained that it was perpetuating fat-shaming, Deadline reported Friday.

The criticism surrounds a scene in the episode "Exercise," when Bluey's father, Bandit, stands on the bathroom scales and grabs his belly before embarking on a fitness journey.

Amateur watchdogs on social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok immediately called out the program for promoting allegedly toxic messaging about body positivity.

"Apparently, Bluey is totally OK with fat-shaming now," said TikTok user Aussie Girl Margie in a video. "The fact they added in the scales and showed both parents being sad and disappointed after seeing the number on the scales is pretty problematic."

The episode aired in Australia on April 16 but has not yet hit Disney's premium streaming service, Disney+.

ABC and BBC Studios confirmed the changes in a recent statement.

"The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by ABC following a decision by the makers of the program," the company wrote. "The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way.

"As the home of Bluey, ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program and we have updated the episode on our platforms. BBC Studios will use this revised version for global distribution and also support this decision," it added.

Breitbart's John Nolte pointed out that Disney-owned ABC was "happy to promote homosexuality, adult sexuality, transvestites, and drag queens" to underage children, but a character being unhappy with its weight "is a bridge too far."

"Come on, there's fat-shaming, and then there's fat-shaming," he continued. "If you dehumanize someone over their excess weight, that's despicable behavior; that's fat-shaming." 

