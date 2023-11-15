Report: Disney Epcot Janitors Can Wear Pronoun Pin

Janitors at Walt Disney’s Epcot Center theme park in Florida can now fill out a form to wear “pronoun pins” on their name tags, The Daily Caller reported.

Anonymous employees at the theme park told the news outlet that janitors could fill out a form and scan a QR code to have their preferred pronouns added to their name tags.

“Hi everyone, we are excited to introduce pronoun name tags in our area!” the form, obtained by the Caller reads. “Pronoun name tags help us understand each other more and bring a positive impact within our community!”

According to the report, the move is being rolled out among the janitorial staff first before going to other park staff departments.

The employees said that many staffers opposed the new policy, and Disney refused the outlet’s requests for comment on the issue.

The company, however, is facing a huge backlash after embracing “woke” policies and including diversity, equity, and inclusion elements in its entertainment offerings.

Forbes reported Monday that its new movie offering in the popular Marvel Universe franchise, “The Marvels,” had the franchise’s worst opening weekend box office take of the group.

According to the report, “The Marvels” $47 million opening weekend take was far below expectations for the film with an estimated price tag of more than $200 million.

The backlash, especially among conservatives, started in 2021 when the company pushed for more “woke” policies and changed some of the rides at its theme parks, and is now trying to reboot its film archive to be more inclusive, the Washington Post reported in 2021.

“We want to make sure everybody has the best time — that guests from all over the world can connect with the stories we share and that how we bring those to life are respectful of the diverse world we live in,” Chris Beatty, Walt Disney Imagineering creative portfolio executive, said in the report.

A Newsweek poll in August, however, found 50% of those surveyed wanted to see the company’s classics retooled to mirror modern values, with 45% saying the older content contained “outdated and offensive” material.

"Historically, Disney has committed every form of offence. Racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia: it's there throughout the Disney canon. In places it's explicit, like the tropes of non-consensual kisses with unconscious princesses, in others it's implicit, such as their long history of queer-coded villains with disfigurements," Hannah Yelin, reader of media and culture at Oxford Brookes University, told the news outlet.