Disney Agrees to $10M Penalty, Injunction for Alleged Violations of Children's Privacy Laws

The Walt ⁠Disney Company has agreed to pay a $10 million civil penalty as part of a settlement to resolve ‍allegations it violated children's privacy ‍laws, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"The ⁠Justice Department is firmly devoted to ensuring parents have a ​say in how their children’s information is collected and used," Assistant ‍Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice ⁠Department's Civil Division said in a statement.

In September, Disney agreed to pay $10 million to ⁠settle Federal Trade ​Commission allegations ⁠that the company unlawfully allowed personal data ‍to be collected from children who ‌viewed kid-directed videos on YouTube without notifying parents or obtaining their ⁠consent.

Disney ​could not ‍immediately be reached for a comment.