Rep. Elise Stefanik: House GOP 'Examining' DirecTV's Deplatforming Newsmax

The Republican-led House is "examining" the "deplatforming" of Newsmax by DirecTV, according to the House GOP's third-ranking member.

"As I've said, deplatforming @NEWSMAX is unacceptable," House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., tweeted Thursday. "Families rely on this conservative program for news, including in #NY21.

"It's very clear bias! The House GOP is examining this in detail now."

The tweet continues her support for Newsmax after DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings, and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a very small license fee as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

"It would be unacceptable to de-platform Newsmax, a popular news channel that many of my constituents in #NY21 depend on for news," she tweeted Thursday, which Twitter hit with a fact check suggesting her statement needed context.

Also, on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said AT&T's decision to drop NEWSMAX was "disgusting" and he called for supporters to cancel DirecTV and other AT&T services — a call he repeated against Thursday, thrashing the "pathetically bad" ratings of liberal news networks "CNN and MSDNC (MSNBC)."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Donald Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we are still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV, you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!