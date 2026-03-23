DHS: 400-Plus TSA Agents Quit Amid Democrat Shutdown

More than 400 Transportation Security Administration employees have quit their jobs since the Democrats' partial government shutdown began Feb. 14, the Department of Homeland Security told The Hill on Monday.

The growing wave of resignations is adding strain to already overwhelmed airports, with staffing shortages leading to longer lines, closed checkpoints, and mounting frustration for travelers nationwide.

According to DHS, the shutdown — triggered by a standoff over immigration enforcement funding — has left thousands of TSA officers working without pay, forcing many to make difficult financial decisions.

"This pointless, reckless shutdown of our homeland security workforce has caused more than 400 TSA officers to quit," Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told The Hill, noting that many others have called out of work because they can no longer afford basic expenses such as rent, food, and child care.

Union officials and federal data suggest the problem may be even worse than reported.

Hundreds more officers are missing shifts, with absentee rates spiking at major airports across the country.

In some locations, more than a quarter of TSA staff have failed to report to work, compounding delays.

TSA workers are facing severe financial hardship, including eviction notices, repossessions, and empty bank accounts, as they continue working without pay. Some have turned to food banks or taken on second jobs just to stay afloat.

The agency's workforce has long struggled with low morale and high turnover, but the current shutdown has pushed conditions to a breaking point.

TSA officers are considered essential employees, meaning they are required to work even when paychecks are delayed.

The impact is being felt by millions of Americans traveling during peak spring and holiday periods.

Passengers in major hubs such as Atlanta, Houston, and New York have reported wait times stretching into hours, with some missing flights altogether.

In response, President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to assist at airport checkpoints, a move DHS says will help stabilize operations and reduce disruptions.

"President Trump is using every tool available to help American travelers," Bis said, emphasizing that the administration is working to mitigate the consequences of the shutdown while Democrats continue to withhold funding for key immigration agencies.

Republicans have pushed for full funding of DHS, including ICE and Customs and Border Protection, arguing that public safety and national security should not be used as bargaining chips.

Democrats, however, have insisted on changes to immigration enforcement policies before agreeing to restore funding, prolonging the standoff.

The result, critics say, is a crisis that is directly impacting front-line security personnel and everyday Americans.

With Congress still deadlocked and lawmakers scheduled to leave Washington soon, concerns are growing that the situation could worsen, further straining airport operations and undermining confidence in the nation's travel infrastructure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.