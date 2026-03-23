Trump Rejects GOP Off-Ramp in DHS Standoff, Ties Deal to SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump rejected a Republican-backed off-ramp to resolve the Department of Homeland Security funding standoff, extending an impasse that has led to hourslong airport security lines as unpaid TSA officers increasingly fail to report to work, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The proposal, presented by Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune, would have funded all DHS components except Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which Republicans could later fund separately through reconciliation requiring only a simple majority, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Trump rejected the idea after being briefed over the weekend, despite some support among Senate Republicans seeking a quicker resolution before a looming congressional recess, the Journal reported.

Instead, Trump is insisting any deal be tied to his top legislative priority, the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote and impose stricter voter ID rules, along with limits on mail-in voting, according to the Journal.

"When I announced yesterday about ICE, the Democrats called, we want to settle," Trump said Monday, adding he told negotiators, "Don't settle … because we have something bigger. Only settle if you get the Save America Act," according to remarks reported by the Journal.

Democrats denied reaching out to the president and have instead pushed for narrower funding bills covering TSA and other nonimmigration DHS functions while continuing to oppose additional ICE funding, the Journal reported.

The dispute has left DHS partially shut down since last month, though ICE remains funded through prior legislation, while TSA officers have gone without paychecks, contributing to widespread absenteeism and long lines at major airports during peak travel periods, according to the Journal.

Trump has proposed sending ICE agents to airports to assist with security lines, with administration officials saying the agents could handle basic tasks such as checking identification to free TSA officers for more specialized screening duties, the Journal reported.

White House border adviser Tom Homan said the goal is to "release TSA resources," while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said officials are "looking around every corner" to manage disruptions caused by the staffing shortages, according to the Journal.

The plan has drawn skepticism from lawmakers in both parties, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski questioning whether airport security roles fit ICE's mission, and critics warning agents lack the training required for aviation screening, the Journal reported.

Trump has also indicated he could accept a $5 billion cut in ICE funding in exchange for passage of the SAVE America Act, underscoring his effort to use the funding fight as leverage for broader policy changes, according to the Journal.

With a March 27 deadline approaching before Congress is scheduled to leave for a two-week recess, pressure is mounting on lawmakers to reach a deal as TSA workers risk missing more than a month of pay and airport disruptions continue, the Journal reported.