Noem: ICE Officer's Life Was at Risk

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday repeated that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer involved in the fatal Minneapolis shooting the day before "feels as though his life was in jeopardy."

Noem spoke at a press conference in New York City one day after an ICE officer shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis during a Department of Homeland Security operation in the Twin Cities.

The DHS secretary forcefully defended the officer's actions while blaming escalating protests and anti-law enforcement agitation for creating what she described as a volatile and dangerous environment for federal agents.

"This vehicle was used to hit this officer," Noem said. "It was used as a weapon and the officer feels as though his life was in jeopardy."

She added that the officer acted "to protect himself and to protect his fellow law enforcement officers."

Noem said the officer went to the hospital after being hit, received treatment, was released, and has since returned to his family.

She said the incident unfolded amid harassment and obstruction by protesters, arguing that officers were impeded during a law enforcement operation that began when agents were trying to assist with a vehicle stuck in the snow.

"Our officers were out trying to get a car stuck out of the snow when they were surrounded and assaulted and blocked in by protesters that were inciting," she said.

Noem claimed those involved had followed officers "all day," harassed them, and blocked them from carrying out their duties — actions she emphasized are illegal.

"When they demanded and commanded her to get out of her vehicle several times, she did not," Noem said, adding that her department will continue following standard protocols used in any use-of-force review while the investigation unfolds.

Noem also doubled down on her characterization of the episode as "domestic terrorism," saying violence and intimidation aimed at law enforcement is being encouraged by political rhetoric and protest movements that treat federal officers as enemies.

"We've got thousands of officers there, and I'm not opposed to sending more if necessary to keep people safe," she said.

In one of her sharpest moments, Noem accused the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the state investigative agency, of failing to do its job.

After being asked about claims that state investigators had been cut out of the shooting probe, Noem fired back: "I'd like to know where they've been and why they're not out on the streets investigating all of these people that are harassing and inciting violence on law enforcement officers right now."

"They're allowing this situation to be volatile. They're not doing their work," she added, arguing the state has failed for years and pointing to "unprecedented fraud" in Minnesota that she said was allowed under Democrat Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis leadership.

Minnesota officials and critics have challenged the federal account of the shooting, while protests have erupted in Minneapolis and other cities.

Noem, however, insisted federal officers will continue enforcing immigration law and protecting public safety — and warned that obstructing law enforcement carries serious consequences.

She said she is praying not only for the officer, but also for the deceased woman's family, calling it a "tragic situation" she hopes never happens again. But she stressed the underlying issue remains restoring law and order.

"These law enforcement officers every single day put their lives on the line," Noem said. "They go out and do their jobs."