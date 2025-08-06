WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dhs | new hires | law enforcement | kristi noem | illegal migrants | immigration

DHS Removes Age Limit for New ICE Hires

By    |   Wednesday, 06 August 2025 02:36 PM EDT

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has removed age limits for new hires to boost ICE recruitment efforts, "so even more patriots will qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America's streets," the agency said in a press release.

"We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement," said Noem. "Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit."

All recruits will still need to go through medical screening, drug screening, and complete a physical fitness test, according to DHS.

ICE is offering several federal law enforcement initiatives, including a maximum $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment and forgiveness options, 25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents, administratively uncontrollable overtime (AUI) for Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Deportation Officers, and enhanced retirement benefits.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has removed age limits for new hires to boost ICE recruitment efforts “in its mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America's streets," the agency said in a press release.
dhs, new hires, law enforcement, kristi noem, illegal migrants, immigration
141
2025-36-06
Wednesday, 06 August 2025 02:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved