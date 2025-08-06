DHS Removes Age Limit for New ICE Hires

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has removed age limits for new hires to boost ICE recruitment efforts, "so even more patriots will qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America's streets," the agency said in a press release.

"We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement," said Noem. "Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit."

All recruits will still need to go through medical screening, drug screening, and complete a physical fitness test, according to DHS.

ICE is offering several federal law enforcement initiatives, including a maximum $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment and forgiveness options, 25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents, administratively uncontrollable overtime (AUI) for Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Deportation Officers, and enhanced retirement benefits.