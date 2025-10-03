Noem: DHS Will Surge ICE Resources in Portland

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reportedly said her department will surge Immigration and Customs Enforcement resources after arrests and altercations outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon.

Portland police on Thursday night arrested conservative journalist Nick Sortor during a protest outside an ICE facility.

"IMPORTANT NEWS: I just spoke with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. She has been briefed on the attack and arrest of journalist Nick Sortor. Sec. Noem tells me DHS will surge ICE resources in Portland," conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on X Friday morning.

"'Antifa is a terrorist group and will NOT control our streets.'"

Newsmax reached out to DHS seeking confirmation and comment concerning the ICE resources in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said Sortor, 27, was one of three people arrested after officers were "monitoring the protest during the evening and observed some protest participants engaging in fights."

The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt posted on X a video of Sortor being arrested.

"PPB announced they were making targeted arrests following several scuffles. Sortor was being targeted by Antifa shortly before," Daviscourt posted.

Daviscourt later said Sortor had been booked into Multnomah County Jail on disorderly conduct charges and was expected to be released Friday morning.

Daviscourt's Post Millennial colleague Andy Ngo posted that although Sortor had been arrested, police "let @KatieDaviscourt's violent assailant suspect walk away and hide in the Antifa safe house."

Both Daviscourt and Ngo posted video clips of altercations and arrests from the protests outside the facility.

President Donald Trump, citing deteriorating conditions in Oregon, said Wednesday the National Guard is in place to protect ICE efforts.

Trump announced Saturday he would send troops to Portland, the state's largest city, to handle what he called "domestic terrorists." He said protests were interfering with enforcement of immigration law.

State and city officials filed a lawsuit to block Trump from deploying Oregon's National Guard to Portland.