DHS Chief Joins ICE Raid, 5 Illegal Aliens Arrested

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in a predawn raid in Chicago on Tuesday that led to the arrests of five illegal immigrants, including individuals convicted of violent crimes and child endangerment, Breitbart reported.

The Department of Homeland Security said the arrests targeted criminal offenders who posed a threat to public safety. The operation reflects President Donald Trump's focus on stricter immigration enforcement, a hallmark of his administration's policy.

"President Trump has been clear: If politicians will not put the safety of their citizens first, this administration will. Just this morning, DHS took violent offenders off the streets with arrests for assault, DUI, and felony stalking. Our work is only beginning," Noem said in a statement.

Among those arrested was Carlos Gonzalez-Leon, a Mexican national convicted of assaulting a family member, causing bodily harm. He had previously been removed from the United States. Another, Jose Morales-Rodriguez, also from Mexico, was convicted of aggravated driving under the influence with a child passenger under 16, as well as driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Authorities also detained Juan Eduardo Solarzano-Morales, a Mexican national accused of domestic violence, harassment, obstruction, and felony stalking. He was served a protection order earlier this year for violent behavior.

Two others were taken into custody: Victor Manuel Rodriguez-Pantoja, an illegal immigrant from Mexico whose date and manner of entry into the country are unknown, and Ruben Antonio Gonzalez-Querales, a Venezuelan national released into the U.S. under the Biden administration.

Raids have drawn sharp criticism from immigrant advocates and some local leaders in Chicago.

Community volunteers reported monitoring ICE operations near areas where day laborers gather. According to Fox 32 Chicago, volunteers reported being threatened while recording enforcement activity and have urged neighbors to deliver groceries to families too afraid to leave their homes.

Organizers and state officials vowed continued support for immigrant households impacted by the arrests.

State Sen. Graciela Guzman, who represents Chicago's 20th District, denounced ICE, alleging its agents endangered residents during their operations.

"The heinousness that is ICE [is] trying to rip apart families as they seek to go to school, as they seek to go to work, as they seek to be beloved community members," Guzman said.