Tags: dhs | israel | hamas | hezbollah | religion

DHS: Extra $210M for Faith Groups to Protect From Hate Crimes

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 07:23 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday $210 million of additional funds to protect faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations from targeted attacks caused by rise in hate incidents amid war in the Middle East.

Why It's Important

Rights advocates have warned about rising threats against American Muslims, Arabs, and Jews since the eruption of Israel's war in Gaza and its military campaign in Lebanon following the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

Context

Major U.S. incidents in recent months include the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Muslim girl in Texas, the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois, the stabbing of a Muslim man in Texas, the beating of a Muslim man in New York, and the shooting of three Muslim students in Vermont.

Other incidents include threats of violence against Jews at Cornell University that led to a conviction and sentencing, an unsuccessful plot to attack a New York City Jewish center, and a physical assault against a Jewish man in Michigan.

The funding will let organizations equip themselves with personnel, technology, and resources to improve security, the Homeland Security Department said.

By the Numbers

The $210 million funding is in addition to $160 million in funding announced in June.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
