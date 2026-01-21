Federal Agent Injured as Illegal Alien Rams Officers

A federal law enforcement officer was injured in Southern California on Wednesday after an illegal alien allegedly tried to evade arrest by ramming officers with his vehicle, prompting agents to fire defensive shots, according to the Trump administration.

The incident occurred in Compton, near Los Angeles, as Department of Homeland Security agents moved to arrest what the agency described as "a violent criminal illegal alien" from El Salvador.

DHS said the suspect "weaponized his vehicle and rammed law enforcement" during the attempted arrest, according to a statement posted on X.

"Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots," the statement said.

The suspect, identified as William Eduardo Moran Carballo, was not hit by gunfire, authorities said. He then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by law enforcement.

DHS confirmed that a Customs and Border Protection officer was injured during the incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said shots were fired during a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on the 2400 block of 126th Street near Willowbrook following an immigration enforcement operation.

A department spokesperson told KTLA, "It was [not immediately known] if the individual's vehicle crashed into other vehicles, was struck by a Border Patrol vehicle, or crashed into something."

"Sheriff's deputies are not involved in the shooting [but they] are on scene maintaining a perimeter to keep the public away from the scene," the spokesperson added.

Federal officials said agents were "conducting a targeted operation" to arrest Carballo, who they allege was involved in a human smuggling operation.

DHS said the suspect has two prior arrests for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and that an immigration judge issued him a final order of removal in 2019.

"These dangerous attempts to evade arrest have surged since sanctuary politicians, including Governor [Gavin] Newsom, have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest and provided guides advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest," DHS said in its statement on social media.

The agency added, "Our officers are now facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks."