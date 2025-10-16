DHS Arrests Illegal Alien Working as Cop in Illinois

An Illinois police officer hailed on Facebook by his department just weeks ago has been arrested by the Department of Homeland Security for being an illegal alien, the agency announced Thursday.

The DHS said that Radule Bojovic, a native of Montenegro, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Operation Midway Blitz, a federal crackdown on illegal aliens.

Bojovic had recently been celebrated by his own department.

"Congratulations, Officer Bojovic!" the Hanover Park Police Department wrote on Facebook on Aug. 22. Hanover Park is located about 35 miles west of Chicago.

"Join us in congratulating Officer Bojovic, who graduated today from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy. He now begins an intensive 15 weeks of field training and evaluation as he continues preparing to serve the Hanover Park community."

But according to DHS, Bojovic should never have worn a badge — or carried a gun.

He now faces possible deportation.

ICE said Bojovic overstayed a B2 tourist visa that expired in March 2015, remaining in the U.S. illegally for more than a decade.

Despite that, records show he was approved by the Hanover Park Police Pension Fund Board in January 2025 and was set to earn $78,955 a year, with total taxpayer costs exceeding $200,000.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blasted Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, accusing him of turning a blind eye to lawlessness.

"Gov. Pritzker doesn't just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois' communities," McLaughlin said.

"He allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers. It's a felony for an alien to even possess a firearm, yet this so-called law enforcement officer was breaking the law every day."

McLaughlin said under President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, ICE is "restoring law and order" and removing criminal illegal aliens "who have no place in our communities, especially not on our police forces."