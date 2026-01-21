DHS Ups Incentives for Illegal Aliens to Leave Voluntarily

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new incentive program encouraging illegal aliens to voluntarily leave the United States, offering a $2,600 stipend and a free flight home to those who self-deport using the Customs and Border Protection Home app.

The expanded offer builds on its earlier Home for the Holidays campaign and coincides with President Donald Trump entering his second year in office.

Eligible illegal aliens who register through the CBP Home app will receive the stipend upon departure, along with transportation arranged and paid for by the government.

Participants may also qualify for forgiveness of certain civil fines and penalties related to failure to depart the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the initiative reflects the administration's push to reduce enforcement costs while accelerating removals.

"Since January 2025, 2.2 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program," Noem said. "To celebrate one year of this administration, the U.S. taxpayer is generously increasing the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally, offering a $2,600 exit bonus."

Noem warned that those who decline the offer face enforcement action.

"Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don't, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return," she said.

DHS said the average cost of a single enforced deportation is $18,245. By contrast, the department estimates the cost of a self-deportation through the CBP Home app, including the stipend and travel, at about $5,100, a savings of more than $13,000 per case.

DHS reports that nearly 100,000 people have already used the CBP Home app, which allows users to submit departure information and coordinate travel directly with the department.

More than 675,000 deportations were carried out during Trump's first year back in office.

In May 2025, DHS began offering a $1,000 stipend and travel assistance to illegal aliens who self-deported through the CBP Home app.

The department later raised that amount to $3,000 for a limited time during a holiday-season campaign.