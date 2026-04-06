NY Times: Video Leads to Dropped Charges, Agents Put on Leave in Minneapolis Shooting

Two federal immigration agents are on leave under accusations of lying after video evidence from the shooting of a Venezuelan migrant in Minneapolis led federal prosecutors to drop felony charges against the man.

Newly obtained footage reviewed by The New York Times appears to contradict initial claims that a Venezuelan migrant and others attacked a federal immigration agent before the officer opened fire.

Instead, the video shows a brief struggle lasting seconds, raising questions about the accuracy of sworn statements used to justify the charges, the Times reported.

Federal prosecutors in February moved to dismiss felony assault charges against Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, who was shot in the leg, and Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, citing "newly discovered evidence" that undermined the government’s case.

The dismissal is with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled.

According to the initial account from federal authorities, the agent had been beaten for several minutes with a shovel and a broom by multiple attackers.

But the video shows no sustained assault and only two individuals involved in a brief confrontation.

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment on the Times report.

The discrepancy surrounding the shooting prompted internal action.

ICE confirmed that two agents have been placed on administrative leave after evidence suggested they may have provided false testimony under oath.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the matter is under investigation, emphasizing that "lying under oath is a serious federal offense."

The case unfolded during a broader immigration crackdown in Minnesota under President Donald Trump’s administration, which deployed thousands of federal agents to the region to address what officials described as a surge in illegal immigration and public safety concerns.

While critics have seized on the latest developments to attack federal enforcement efforts, supporters argue the situation highlights the need for transparency and accountability as authorities continue to confront the challenges posed by illegal immigration.

The government's case relied heavily on the agent’s account, which was not supported by video evidence or eyewitness testimony.

Defense attorneys for the two men maintained that their clients did not attack the officer as alleged.

The Times report also revealed that federal officials had access to the video within hours of the shooting but did not review it before filing charges, raising questions about due diligence in the early stages of the investigation.

The Associated Press and AFP contributed to this report.