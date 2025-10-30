DHS: Death Threats Against ICE Officers Soar 8,000%

There has been an alarming 8,000% surge in death threats targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Thursday.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said ICE agents are facing a wave of threats and intimidation while carrying out their duties to remove violent criminals, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members.

"Our ICE law enforcement is now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst," McLaughlin said.

"From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence."

McLaughlin directly blamed "sanctuary politicians" for fueling the hostility through rhetoric that demonizes ICE agents and equates them to the Nazi gestapo.

"This violence against law enforcement must end," she said.

According to the DHS, the threats have intensified in recent weeks, with ICE officers and their families being doxed, harassed, and explicitly targeted for violence.

In several cases, bounties have been placed online for the murder of agents.

Earlier this month, federal agents arrested Eduardo Aguilar, an illegal alien living in Dallas, who posted on TikTok soliciting the murders of ICE officers.

Aguilar offered "10K for each ICE agent," calling for "10 dudes in Dallas with determination" to carry out the attacks.

In another case, an ICE officer's spouse received a threatening phone call filled with expletives and references to Nazi war crimes.

The caller said, "Did you hear what happened to the Nazis after World War II? Because it's what's going to happen to your family."

A separate voicemail left for another ICE employee vowed, "I hope every one of those lawless [expletive] you call ICE officers gets doxed one by one."

On Oct. 24, ICE identified a Facebook post from James Adrian Warren in Washington state threatening to "make life harder" for ICE employees in Whatcom County by following and recording them. He referred to agents as "Nazis" and "The Gestapo."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed the threats would not deter law enforcement.

"You will not stop us or slow us down," she said.

"If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."