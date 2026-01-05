DHS: Hilton Refused Rooms to ICE in Minneapolis

The Department of Homeland Security has accused Hilton Hotels of a "coordinated campaign" to refuse rooms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the Minneapolis area.

In a post Monday on X, DHS shared screenshots of emails it said were sent by Hilton staff, showing reservations being refused or canceled for federal agents involved in immigration enforcement operations in the area.

"NO ROOM AT THE INN! @HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement," DHS wrote.

"When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.

"This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation's immigration laws?" DHS concluded.

The emails, which redacted personally identifying details, appeared to show a Hilton employee at a Hampton Inn in Lakeville, Minnesota, explaining that reservations were reviewed, identified as belonging to federal agents tied to immigration operations, and subsequently canceled.

"This email is in regards to the reservation you made with the Hampton Inn Lakeville property," one email sent at 12:45 p.m. local time Friday stated.

"We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation.

"Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property," the email concluded.

A follow-up email sent at 2:25 p.m. said: "After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton."

ICE also posted screenshots of the emails on X, writing: "Hey @HiltonHotels — why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents' reservations?"

The individual's name in the emails was redacted, though the screenshots showed a partial @hilton.com email address.

Hilton operates primarily under a franchise model, meaning individual properties are independently owned and operated and are not necessarily involved in Hilton's day-to-day corporate management.

"This hotel is independently owned and operated, and these actions were not reflective of Hilton values. We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies," a Hilton spokesperson said in a statement.

"They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter. Hilton's position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination."

The hotel's management company also issued a statement.

"Everpeak Hospitality has moved swiftly to address this matter as it was inconsistent with our policy of being a welcoming place for all. We are in touch with the impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated," the statement said.

"We do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies and apologize to those impacted. We are committed to welcoming all guests and operating in accordance with brand standards, applicable laws, and our role as a professional hospitality provider."

Hilton shares fell between about 1.5% and 2.5% following the controversy, according to Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, a decline that translates to roughly $1 billion to $1.7 billion in market value based on the company's recent market capitalization.

The refusals came amid reports that the Trump administration has begun deploying up to 2,000 DHS personnel to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area for a monthlong surge focused on immigration enforcement and alleged large-scale fraud.

Hilton has previously highlighted programs aimed at employing legally admitted refugees, including through partnerships focused on workforce development.

In a separate 2020 statement, the company said it does not support the use of its hotel properties as detention sites after reports that federal agents housed migrants, including minors, at a Texas hotel.