WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dhs | ice | kristi noem | santa claus | naughty list | illegal aliens | self-deportation

ICE Shares AI Santa Video, Warns Illegal Aliens of 'Naughty List'

By    |   Tuesday, 23 December 2025 10:56 AM EST

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted a holiday-themed message on its official X account late Monday urging illegal aliens to "self-deport" using the government's CBP Home app or face enforcement action.

The post, accompanied by a brief AI-generated video portraying a hyper-stylized, physically fit Santa Claus in ICE gear, warns migrants to avoid "ICE Air" and Santa's "naughty list," framing voluntary departure as a seasonal alternative to arrest and removal.

In the video, the buff Santa processes an illegal alien at a federal facility before loading him onto an "ICE Air" plane for deportation.

The message fits within a broader Department of Homeland Security effort to encourage voluntary departures by offering financial incentives through the CBP Home app, an approach officials say is intended to reduce the costs associated with detention and deportation operations.

DHS has promoted the program as a faster and less resource-intensive option than traditional enforcement.

The AI Santa video followed a Monday announcement by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem offering a $3,000 stipend and a free flight back to their home countries for illegal aliens willing to self-deport.

The Trump administration has embraced a tongue-in-cheek, unapologetic tone in its marketing campaigns promoting efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

Last week, the DHS highlighted what it labeled the "worst of the worst" among recent ICE arrests in a Christmas-themed press release, urging the public to view featured cases on its "Worst of the Worst" portal.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted a holiday-themed message on its official X account late Monday urging illegal aliens to "self-deport" using the government's CBP Home app or face enforcement action.
dhs, ice, kristi noem, santa claus, naughty list, illegal aliens, self-deportation
239
2025-56-23
Tuesday, 23 December 2025 10:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved