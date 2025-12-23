ICE Shares AI Santa Video, Warns Illegal Aliens of 'Naughty List'

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted a holiday-themed message on its official X account late Monday urging illegal aliens to "self-deport" using the government's CBP Home app or face enforcement action.

The post, accompanied by a brief AI-generated video portraying a hyper-stylized, physically fit Santa Claus in ICE gear, warns migrants to avoid "ICE Air" and Santa's "naughty list," framing voluntary departure as a seasonal alternative to arrest and removal.

In the video, the buff Santa processes an illegal alien at a federal facility before loading him onto an "ICE Air" plane for deportation.

The message fits within a broader Department of Homeland Security effort to encourage voluntary departures by offering financial incentives through the CBP Home app, an approach officials say is intended to reduce the costs associated with detention and deportation operations.

DHS has promoted the program as a faster and less resource-intensive option than traditional enforcement.

The AI Santa video followed a Monday announcement by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem offering a $3,000 stipend and a free flight back to their home countries for illegal aliens willing to self-deport.

The Trump administration has embraced a tongue-in-cheek, unapologetic tone in its marketing campaigns promoting efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

Last week, the DHS highlighted what it labeled the "worst of the worst" among recent ICE arrests in a Christmas-themed press release, urging the public to view featured cases on its "Worst of the Worst" portal.