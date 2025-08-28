ICE Nabs 5 'Worst of the Worst' Illegal Aliens

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested five more illegal aliens — described by the Trump administration as "the worst of the worst" — in operations across the U.S. on Wednesday, Newsmax has learned, including those convicted of child sex crimes and drug smuggling.

"These illegal aliens are the definition of the worst of the worst," a senior Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said. "From pedophiles to drug traffickers, ICE is arresting public safety threats and getting them out of our communities. Under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem's leadership, ICE is taking decisive action to ensure these offenders can no longer terrorize our communities."

According to DHS, the arrests include:

Alexandr Vladimirov Remorenko, a criminal illegal alien from Russia: Convicted of rape of a person less than 13 years old; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age; aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; sexual assault; contact/communication with a minor for sexual offenses; corruption of minors; incest; and statutory sexual assault in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Wilfran Osmanis Cruz-Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic: Convicted of assault to murder; assault and battery; assault and battery with a deadly weapon; larceny; distributing cocaine; and illegal reentry in Boston.

Victor Alexander Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic: Convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl in Boston.

Newton Njuguna Githiri, a criminal illegal alien from Kenya: Convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, a 7-year-old girl; and burglary in Jefferson County, Alabama.

Roman Gonzalez-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of burglary of habitation in Hidalgo County, Texas.

All arrested individuals are in ICE custody and face deportation pending the outcome of removal proceedings, DHS said.