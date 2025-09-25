WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dhs | ice | dallas | shooting | fbi | kash patel

DHS Increasing Security at ICE Facilities After Dallas Shooting

By    |   Thursday, 25 September 2025 03:52 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to increase security at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities across the country following a deadly shooting at a Dallas field office Wednesday.

"In light of today's horrific shooting that was motivated by hatred for ICE and the other unprecedented acts of violence against ICE law enforcement, including bomb threats, cars being used [as] weapons, rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown at officers, and doxing online of officers' families, DHS will immediately begin increasing security at ICE facilities across the country," DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them."

A shooter with a rifle, later identified as Joshua Jahn, opened fire from a nearby roof onto an ICE location in Dallas on Wednesday, killing one detainee and wounding two others critically before taking his own life, authorities said.

He reportedly wrote "Anti-ICE" on shell casings left at the scene, according to the FBI.

The FBI said during a news conference that it was investigating the shooting as "an act of targeted violence."

FBI Director Kash Patel said Jahn studied high-profile acts of violence in the days leading up to the attack.

Patel said FBI offices in Dallas and Washington have been working around the clock to examine digital devices, writings, and other materials recovered from the gunman's residence and personal belongings.

Last month, a bomb threat was called into the same facility.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to increase security at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities across the country following a deadly shooting at a Dallas field office Wednesday.
dhs, ice, dallas, shooting, fbi, kash patel
243
2025-52-25
Thursday, 25 September 2025 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved