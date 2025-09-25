DHS Increasing Security at ICE Facilities After Dallas Shooting

The Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to increase security at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities across the country following a deadly shooting at a Dallas field office Wednesday.

"In light of today's horrific shooting that was motivated by hatred for ICE and the other unprecedented acts of violence against ICE law enforcement, including bomb threats, cars being used [as] weapons, rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown at officers, and doxing online of officers' families, DHS will immediately begin increasing security at ICE facilities across the country," DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them."

A shooter with a rifle, later identified as Joshua Jahn, opened fire from a nearby roof onto an ICE location in Dallas on Wednesday, killing one detainee and wounding two others critically before taking his own life, authorities said.

He reportedly wrote "Anti-ICE" on shell casings left at the scene, according to the FBI.

The FBI said during a news conference that it was investigating the shooting as "an act of targeted violence."

FBI Director Kash Patel said Jahn studied high-profile acts of violence in the days leading up to the attack.

Patel said FBI offices in Dallas and Washington have been working around the clock to examine digital devices, writings, and other materials recovered from the gunman's residence and personal belongings.

Last month, a bomb threat was called into the same facility.