DHS: Newsom's Sanctuary Laws Freed Illegal Who Killed 6

The Department of Homeland Security blasted California officials for releasing an illegal alien who went on to kill six people in a drunk driving crash.

DHS directly blamed Gov. Gavin Newsom's sanctuary state policies for the tragedy.

Beto Cerillo-Bialva, a 49-year-old Mexican national, had been deported seven times, the DHS revealed Thursday.

His record included cocaine possession, domestic violence, restraining order violations, driving without a license, and three prior DUIs.

After his third DUI in 2024, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed an arrest detainer asking California to notify them before his release.

The state ignored the request.

On Sept. 7, 2025, Cerillo-Bialva allegedly drove drunk again, crashing into a tree and killing six farmworkers near Stockton. A seventh passenger survived but was seriously injured.

"This serial criminal killed six innocent souls. Gov. Newsom has blood on his hands," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Sanctuary policies protect the worst of the worst. ICE will do everything in our power to remove this serial drunk driver, abuser, and drug user from our country."

McLaughlin said the crash could have been prevented if state officials had honored ICE's request.

"This is what happens when politics override public safety," she added.

Newsom's office is pushing back against DHS's accusations.

"It's clear that this is an attempt to distract from the truth," said Diana Crofts-Pelayo, deputy director of communications for the governor.

"This individual reentered the country several times under the federal government's watch. [President Donald] Trump and [White House deputy chief of staff Stephen] Miller have little interest in public safety or protecting farmworkers."