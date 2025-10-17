Illegal Accused of Offering $10K Bounties on ICE Arrested

An illegal immigrant living in Dallas who is accused of offering $10,000 bounties for the murder of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials has been arrested.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that Eduardo Aguilar, a 23-year-old from Mexico who entered the United States illegally as a minor in 2018, was arrested Tuesday and charged with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat.

DHS said that in February 2019 an immigration judge issued Aguilar a final order of removal, adding his criminal history in the U.S. includes charges for violating liquor laws.

DHS said he was found with a 9 mm handgun in his vehicle, adding that it is a felony for illegal aliens to possess firearms in the U.S. It is not yet known whether Aguilar will face a separate firearm charge.

"Thanks to the quick work of law enforcement, this illegal alien who was offering $10,000 cash bounties for the murder of ICE law enforcement is in custody and facing federal charges," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"We are thankful this illegal alien who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement officers.

"Our agents are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice."

The criminal complaint revealed an Oct. 9 post on Aguilar's TikTok account, written in Spanish, that read, "10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren't afraid to," followed by two skull emojis often used to signify death.

A second line in the post read, "10K for each ICE agent." The post, which appeared to have been removed from Aguilar's account, showed a photo of Dallas in the background, according to a screenshot cited in the complaint.

The FBI's Dallas field office acted after receiving a tip from the city's police department.

"The FBI takes threats of violence to our law enforcement partners seriously and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses," said Joseph Rothrock, special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas field office, in a news release.

Aguilar made his initial appearance Wednesday in Dallas before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford, who ordered that he remain detained in federal custody. If convicted, Aguilar faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

"Threats against our law enforcement officers are completely unacceptable," said Nancy Larson, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, in the release.

"All threats against our agents and officers will be investigated thoroughly, and anyone who threatens or puts a bounty on agents will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."