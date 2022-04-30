×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dhs | censorship | social media | disinformation | ministry of truth | lauren boebert | defund

Rep. Boebert Aims to Defund Biden's Disinformation Board in New Bill

lauren boebert stands outside the capitol for a photo
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Tom Williams/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 30 April 2022 06:56 PM

Coming on the heels of Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying Twitter, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., introduced a new bill to defund President Joe Biden's newly formed Disinformation Governance Board, maintained under the Department of Homeland Security.

"This kind of stuff is terrifying," Boebert told Fox News. "We in Congress have the power of the purse. It is our duty to shut down this department immediately. I'm calling on leadership in the Republican Party – Leader [Kevin] McCarthy, Whip [Steve] Scalise, and others — to join me in calling for this department to be shut down and defunded."

Nina Jankowicz, the head of the new disinformation board, had in 2020, as the presidential race was coming to a close, tweeted out during a debate between former President Donald Trump and Biden that the Hunter Biden laptop story was a "Russian influence op," the New York Post reported. But in 2022, The New York Times and The Washington Post confirmed the story was not fabricated.

"No tax dollars should go to where Biden can use the power of the federal government to silence truthful stories like Big Tech did with the Hunter Biden story," Boebert added.

Boebert then compared the formation of the new board to the downward spiral of language seen in George Orwell's book "1984."

"Democrats took that [book] not as a warning, but as a guide," she added.

Currently, Boebert is looking for members of Congress to co-sponsor the bill, which she expects to be introduced next week.

"This really is a department of propaganda," the congresswoman said. "To say that the federal department has a say in what's right and what's wrong; what's truth and what is not; this is a very dangerous place that we've come to."

A copy of Boebert's bill was obtained by Reclaim the Net.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Coming on the heels of Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying Twitter, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., introduced a new bill to defund President Joe Biden's newly formed Disinformation Governance Board, maintained under the Department of Homeland Security.
dhs, censorship, social media, disinformation, ministry of truth, lauren boebert, defund
302
2022-56-30
Saturday, 30 April 2022 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved