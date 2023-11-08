Detroit Police Arrest Suspect in Death of Synagogue Leader

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in the death of synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

"As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll," Police Chief James E. White wrote on X.

"While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll's family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case," he added.

Woll, 40, was found in her Lafayette Park neighborhood stabbed multiple times, according to the Detroit Free Press.

She had attended a wedding the previous night and was killed sometime between leaving the event and the following morning, with no signs of forced entry at her residence.

The Detroit Police Department is collaborating with the FBI and Michigan State Police to uncover the events leading up to Woll's death. White affirmed their commitment, stating, "Everything possible is being done to bring this case to a close."

Deputy Chief Kari Sloan added that they are conducting numerous interviews to gain insight into Woll's life and any potential motives for harm.

Woll had reportedly led the synagogue since 2022 and was involved in other Jewish organizations in the Detroit area.