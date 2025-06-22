Security Guard Kills Attacker Outside Detroit-Area Church

A church security guard in suburban Detroit shot and killed a man who had fired at another person outside the church.

A police source told WXYZ that the shooter had been blocked by another person outside the church Sunday. When the shooter opened fire, the security guard shot and killed the man.

The Wayne Police Department posted about the incident and identified the location as Crosspointe Church. Wayne is a Detroit suburb, 17 miles southwest of the big city.

"Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect,"the police department posted. "One victim was shot in the leg. Please avoid the area. Officers are still actively investigating."

Additional information is expected to be released by the department later in the day.