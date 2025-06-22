WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: detroit | church | security | guard | attacker | shooter | killed

Security Guard Kills Attacker Outside Detroit-Area Church

By    |   Sunday, 22 June 2025 02:00 PM EDT

A church security guard in suburban Detroit shot and killed a man who had fired at another person outside the church.

A police source told WXYZ that the shooter had been blocked by another person outside the church Sunday. When the shooter opened fire, the security guard shot and killed the man.

The Wayne Police Department posted about the incident and identified the location as Crosspointe Church. Wayne is a Detroit suburb, 17 miles southwest of the big city.

"Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect,"the police department posted. "One victim was shot in the leg. Please avoid the area. Officers are still actively investigating."

Additional information is expected to be released by the department later in the day.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A church security guard in suburban Detroit shot and killed a man who had fired at another person outside the church. A police source told WXYZ that the shooter had been blocked by another person outside the church Sunday.
detroit, church, security, guard, attacker, shooter, killed, terrorism
128
2025-00-22
Sunday, 22 June 2025 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved