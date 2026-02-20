Detroit Cops Suspended for Border Patrol Calls

A sergeant and an officer in Detroit have been suspended by the city Board of Police Commissioners after they contacted U.S. Border Patrol during separate traffic stops, according to MLive.

The board voted 10-0, approving Police Chief Todd Bettison's recommendation to place Sgt. Denise Wallet and Officer James Corsi on administrative leave for 30 days.

Both will be suspended without pay for 30 days, MLive reported.

Last December, Corsi contacted Border Patrol during a traffic stop, and earlier this month Wallet called federal agents for translation assistance instead of using the department's 24-hour contracted language line, MLive reported, citing department officials.

In both cases, civilians involved in the stops were detained by federal agents, according to MLive.

Officers in Detroit are prohibited from contacting agencies like U.S. Customs and Border Protection for translation services and cannot engage in federal immigration enforcement.

"Contacting Border Patrol, ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], or other federal agencies for translation services is strictly prohibited," Bettison said.

Wallet, a 27-year veteran of the force, filed a federal lawsuit Thursday contesting her suspension.

She said she contacted Border Patrol at the direction of her lieutenant, solely to verify the identity of a person in custody after a fingerprint scanner didn't work, according to the Detroit Free Press, which obtained the lawsuit.

Wallet claims in her lawsuit she did not inquire about the person's immigration status, did not attempt to enforce federal immigration laws, and did contact Border Patrol for translation services.

Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall said this week that if the police officers were fired, it could prompt a review of whether the police department's policies violate House rules prohibiting earmarks for sanctuary cities.

Bettison, who previously called for the officers to be fired, later reversed course and said their suspension was sufficient.

"Policies are meant to provide structure and limits for officers to protect them and citizens alike," Bettison said in a statement.

"When policies are not followed, whether in this matter or DPD's no-pursuit policy, it puts the community at risk," he said.

"This incident should make it clear, however, that as Chief, I will continue to vigorously enforce DPD's policies."