deshaun watston | suspend | cleveland browns

Reports: NFL-Appointee Suggests 6-Game Suspension for Deshaun Watson

(Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Monday, 01 August 2022 09:21 AM EDT

A former U.S. district judge has ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy in connection with sexual assault allegations against him, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday.

Judge Sue L. Robinson informed the NFL and NFLPA of her decision. However, the decision is not final.

While the NFLPA vowed Sunday night not to appeal Robinson's decision, the league has three days to appeal the ruling. If the league appeals, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell - or a designee - would issue a "full, final and complete disposition of the dispute."

According to CBS Sports, the NFL was pushing for an indefinite suspension that would last through the 2022 season. The NFLPA and Watson had vowed to sue if Watson was suspended for the season.

Robinson's punishment ruling doesn't include a fine, per the reports. It also dictates that Watson not have massages other than those prescribed by the Browns.

Watson stood accused of sexual assault and inappropriate misconduct during massage sessions that took place March 2020 and March 2021.

Watson settled 20 of the 24 sustained lawsuits he faced in June and just settled three of the remaining four, plaintiffs' attorney Tony Buzbee told ESPN on Monday morning.

Though two grand juries in Texas decided not to pursue criminal charges against Watson, the NFL has been conducting an independent investigation to determine whether he violated its personal conduct policy.

Robinson's ruling was made following three days of testimony in Delaware in June.

The Browns traded three first-round picks for Watson in March and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract. They have said Jacoby Brissett would the starting quarterback for the duration of Watson's suspension.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


