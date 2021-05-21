×
Tags: desantis | florida | tax holidays

Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill for 3 Tax Holidays

ron desantis speaks to press
Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

By    |   Friday, 21 May 2021 02:33 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a nearly $200 million tax holiday package into law on Friday.

The Pensacola News Journal reported the new law sets dates for three sales tax holidays for the coming months – hurricane preparedness, back to school, and a new tax holiday, dubbed "Freedom Week."

"We're proud of being a free state," DeSantis, a Republican, said. "We're proud of being open. And we want taxpayers to be able to benefit if they're participating in all these things."

According to the newspaper, the "Freedom Week" sales tax holiday will run during the week of July 4 and grant sales tax exemptions on outdoor activities, sports equipment, tickets to museums, state parks and live events, such as concerts or festivals.

The first of the tax holidays will be for hurricane preparedness and will run from May 28 through June 6, according to News 4 in Jacksonville, Florida.

From July 31-Aug. 9 there will be a tax-free week to buy school supplies. Tax-free items include clothing, shoes, and backpacks up to $60. Computers costing up to $1,000 will also be tax-free.

US
