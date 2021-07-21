×
Tags: desantis | florida | covid19 | vaccines

DeSantis Urges COVID-19 Vaccines

DeSantis Urges COVID-19 Vaccines
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 14, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 July 2021 10:25 PM

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) says that Floridians should get the vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

DeSantis told reporters in a press conference Wednesday that 95% of hospital admissions in Florida due to coronavirus complications were not either fully vaccinated or vaccinated at all, stating that “[T]hese vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality.”

DeSantis also said that vaccinated people will not be hit with the current COVID-19 wave in Florida. He added that he gets a “little bit frustrated” that some jurisdictions in Florida are still enforcing mask mandates, since the mandates imply that the vaccines aren’t working, saying that “[I]t's telling them that the vaccines don't work. I think that's the worst message you can send to people at this time because I think that the data has been really, really good in terms of preserving people …. saving people's lives ... reducing mortality dramatically.”

