Gov. DeSantis: I'll Send Migrants to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is threatening to bus illegal migrants sent to his state by the Biden administration up to Delaware.

The Republican governor made his comments on Wednesday in response to a question about "migrant flights" sent to Florida from locations near the southern border, the Daily Caller noted.

CBS4 News in Gainesville, Florida, tweeted out a video excerpt of DeSantis’ remarks.

"If they’re going to come here, we will provide buses … I will send them to Delaware," DeSantis said. "I mean, if [President Joe Biden] is not going to support the border being secured, then he should be able to have everyone there. So, we will do whatever we can in that regard."

Biden represented Delaware for 36 years in the Senate before he became vice president under Barack Obama. He still maintains a home in the state.

The Daily Caller noted that DeSantis had issued an executive order in September prohibiting Florida state agencies from aiding the Biden administration in transporting migrants.

The Washington Examiner reported on Saturday that DeSantis’ office revealed more than 70 flights transporting migrants from the border have landed at night in Jacksonville, Florida, in recent months.

"Over 70 air charter flights [on] jetliner airliners coming from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport," said Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety chief. "On average, there's 36 passengers on each of these flights. And that has been going on over the course of the summer through September.

"We don't know definitively or specifically as to why Jacksonville is the chosen place. [We're] having to watch and observe — in effect, spy on the government to see what it is that they're doing in the middle of the night out of these airport facilities."