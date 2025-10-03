Des Moines Schools to Sue Search Firm After Superintendent's Arrest

Des Moines Public Schools will file a lawsuit against JG Consulting, the firm that led the search for former Superintendent Ian Roberts, who resigned after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The district alleges JG Consulting failed to properly vet Roberts before his 2023 hiring. According to ICE, Roberts had a 2020 weapons charge and a 2024 deportation order. When agents tried to arrest him, he allegedly fled and was later caught with $3,000, a loaded gun, and a knife in his car.

The district said in a statement that it believed Roberts was a U.S. citizen and that they knew nothing of his immigration or criminal issues. Roberts, originally from Guyana, came to the U.S. on a student visa in 1999 and previously worked in Pennsylvania schools.

"The search firm failed in their duty … Ian Roberts should have never been presented as a potential Superintendent," said School Board Chair Jackie Norris. "JG Consulting's contract required them to bring all known information of a positive or negative nature to the Board, and since that did not happen the Board will pursue aggressive legal action in accordance with the law."

The lawsuit claims JG Consulting breached its contract, which required comprehensive criminal, credit, and background checks. The district is seeking a jury trial and damages for reputational harm, superintendent pay, and the cost of finding a replacement.

Roberts, who took over in July 2023, lasted just over two years before resigning. The case comes as districts nationwide face leadership shortages and growing pressure on school boards to avoid costly missteps. Des Moines has appointed an interim superintendent while restarting its search for permanent leadership.