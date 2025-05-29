Loomer Calls for President Xi's Daughter to Be Deported

Activist Laura Loomer is calling for Chinese President Xi Jinping's daughter to be deported in the wake of the Trump administration's edict to revoke visas of some Chinese students, especially those linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

President Xi's daughter, Xi Mingze, according to Financial Express, previously attended Harvard University, Loomer said.

"DEPORT XI JINPING'S DAUGHTER! She lives in Massachusetts and went to Harvard! Sources tell me PLA guards from the CCP provide her with private security on US soil in Massachusetts!" Loomer wrote in post to X on Wednesday.

The People's Liberation Army is the military arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

Loomer's post came hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the administration would "aggressively" revoke visas for students from China. In the 2023-24 school year, more than 270,000 international students were from China, making up roughly a quarter of all foreign students in the United States.

Rubio's edict came one day after he ordered a halt to the scheduling of new visa interviews for international students as the State Department prepares guidelines for increased vetting of their activity on social media.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.