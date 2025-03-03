Dems Plan Restrained Response to Trump's Congressional Address

Democrats have indicated they plan to display a less combative reaction during President Donald Trump's address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

During Trump's first term, Democrats booed and even walked out during his congressional addresses.

"In 2017, a lot of us felt like Donald Trump was an anomaly. In 2025, he won the election. Everybody knows who he is. He said what he was going to do, and the country still voted for him, so I think we have to be very strategic as Democrats," Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., said, according to Politico.

Ten Democrat lawmakers told the outlet that they intend to use the speech to focus on the impacts of Trump’s second-term policies.

Some Democrats said they plan to bring guests, such as union leaders and laid-off government workers, to highlight the Trump administration’s overhaul of the federal bureaucracy.

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who previously served in the House, will give the Democrats' televised response. She’s expected to focus on economic issues.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., chair of the Hispanic Caucus, will give a Spanish-language response.

On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the U.S. The allows government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in languages other than English.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who famously ripped up Trump’s speech during his last State of the Union, urged Democrats to exercise caution this time.

"Any demonstration of disagreement, whether it’s visual or whatever, just let him stew in his own juice. Don’t be any grist for the mill to say this was inappropriate," Pelosi, D-Calif., told The Washington Post.

Some Democrats plan to miss Trump’s address entirely.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said he's skipping the joint address and will participate in a counterprogramming event with the liberal advocacy group MoveOn instead, CNN reported.

"I think every Democrat needs to make up their own mind. I think that State of the Union speech is going to be a farce. I think it’s gonna be a MAGA pep rally," Murphy said Sunday on CNN’s "State of the Union." "We have to fight every single day, every single day.

"A lot of Democrats think maybe you should fight every third day, you should reserve your power and jump out of the bushes at the right moment. I just think we have to be on the offensive 24/7."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.