Network News 'Lopsided' to Left on Covering Dems' Spending

A new report from Media Research Center's Newsbusters shows coverage on network news channels such as NBC, ABC, and CBS showed a sevenfold increase in Democrats' talking points on the budget debates compared to Republicans.

"Is there any surprise our national debt keeps climbing when the voices calling for fiscal responsibility are almost completely drowned out by the national media?" the Newsbusters report questioned.

The analysis from the report indicated the network news shows depicted Democrat talking points more frequently and more favorably than Republicans with regard to the $3.5 trillion spending bill.

"MRC analysts looked at 30 stories on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening programs covering the most recent budget debates from Sept. 23 to Oct. 10 and discovered a whopping disparity in soundbites with Democrats overwhelming Republicans by a 115 to 16 count," according to the report.

The report comes a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., lectured reporters during her weekly press conference, scolding them for not doing enough to sell the $3.5 trillion spending bill.

One reporter asked during the press conference, "do you think you need to do a better job at messaging and going forward? How do you sell this?"

"Well," Pelosi responded, "I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you."